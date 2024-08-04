Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 36,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 53,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.
