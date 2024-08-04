Robert W. Baird Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $267.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Ecolab stock opened at $237.20 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

