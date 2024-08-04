Robert W. Baird Lowers Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target to $35.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFA. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Informatica stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

