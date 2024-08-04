Robert W. Baird Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $6.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $436.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

