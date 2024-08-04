Robert W. Baird Trims PROS (NYSE:PRO) Target Price to $35.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of PROS by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

