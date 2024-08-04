Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,040.92 or 0.05204684 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $5.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 504,976 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 504,892.37653264. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,247.58529837 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $715,655.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

