Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

