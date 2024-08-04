Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $40.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMIH. UBS Group lowered NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

