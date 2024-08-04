Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 9.5 %
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
