Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.32 and last traded at 1.32. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.32.

Rural Funds Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.35.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

