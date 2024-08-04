Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,415,576.10 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,969,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $35.40 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

