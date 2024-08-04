Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Trading Down 1.2 %

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

