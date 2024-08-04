Sapphire Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $287.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.99 or 0.04782022 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00036619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,840,889,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,820,355,772 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

