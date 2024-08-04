Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

