Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Reduced by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 4,193,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,707. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

