SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.24. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 17,441 shares.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 7.20%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

