Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

