Seele-N Price Down 0% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.90 or 1.00066268 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056889 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041179 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

