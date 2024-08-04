Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.