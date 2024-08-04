Semrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Semrush to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Semrush has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $128,439.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,787 shares in the company, valued at $59,630,025.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 437,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,504.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $128,439.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,630,025.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,841 shares of company stock worth $4,972,742 over the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

