Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $47.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 235,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.