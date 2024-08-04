Siacoin Tops One Day Volume of $5.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $233.10 million and $5.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,730.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.42 or 0.00580116 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010058 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106161 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032571 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00260054 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00036546 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068146 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
