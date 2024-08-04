Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Shares Up 6.3%

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Silver Pursuit Resources Trading Up 6.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
Silver Pursuit Resources Company Profile
Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Pursuit Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Pursuit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Pursuit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.