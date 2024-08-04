Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 20,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

