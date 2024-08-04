Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.750-12.900 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPG opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

