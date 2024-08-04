SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Hold”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.11.

Shares of SITE Centers are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.87. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,522,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,254,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

