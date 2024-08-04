Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.79, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Skillz Price Performance

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 104,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,092. The company has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

