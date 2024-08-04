Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

