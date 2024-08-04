Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.94.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

