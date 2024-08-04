Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.33), with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.60. The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile
Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.
