SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SolarWinds Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 1,125,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.