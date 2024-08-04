SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
SolarWinds Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 1,125,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.