Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.20.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $806.65. 379,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $771.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.