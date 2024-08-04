Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 110,703,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,132,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.