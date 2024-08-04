Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SAH opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $2,475,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $9,626,682 in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

