Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 9,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

