Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

