SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,662. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

