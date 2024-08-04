Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.9 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.67.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

