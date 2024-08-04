Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Shares Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.
About Sports Ventures Acquisition
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Ventures Acquisition
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.