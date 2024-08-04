Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12 to $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.9 million to $102.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.89 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Sprout Social Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

