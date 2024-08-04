Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.9 million-$102.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.9 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,503. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

