SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.600 EPS.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.65. 555,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

