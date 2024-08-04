SRN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

