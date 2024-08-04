Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE STEM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.75. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 720,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

