Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 651,905 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $38,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 902.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Steven Madden Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 766,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

