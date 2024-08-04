Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

