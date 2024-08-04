StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

