StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
