StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

