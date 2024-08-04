StockNews.com Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

